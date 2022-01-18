PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have ever dreamed of being a member of the Dollywood team, now is your chance to make it into a reality.

From support staff to maintenance Dollywood is ready to welcome new members to their team. Based out of Pigeon Forge, Dollywood has been welcoming visitors to the East Tennessee region for over 30 years. Being the biggest ticketed attraction in Tennessee, Dollywood provides stable employment during these difficult times. The first and largest of Dollywood job fair hiring events will take place on January 29th from 9am to 3pm at Sevier County high school.

For more information on the job fairs or positions available with the Dollywood jobs website.