KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Zoo Knoxville. Registration begins at 7:00 am, followed by an opening ceremony at 8:30 am. The walk will begin at 9:00 am.

Learn more at act.alz.org/knoxwalk2021.