Join the Wilson Family as they Walk To End Alzheimer’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– There are so many here in our community with a family member fighting Alzheimer’s Disease. Meet Joy Wilson and her father Richard. Two years ago Richard was diagnosed with the disease. Now the two are teaming up to Paint the Town Purple and help raise money for others facing this disease. You can help them reach their goal by joining their walking team. The walk is coming up Saturday Sept. 21st and as Joy explains her family is doing it’s part to help others right here in East Tennessee.