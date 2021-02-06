Join us in welcoming Michael Autovino to the WATE 6 Storm Team

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join us as we welcome Michael Autovino to the WATE 6 Storm team! You’ll be able to catch him bringing you your East Tennessee forecast on the weekend newscasts on WATE. Autovino is originally from New York City and most recently worked in Idaho. He joined us to share more about what it’s been like to move across the country, and we also learned more about his passion for weather, family, food and fitness.
Let’s give him a big East Tennessee welcome! You can follow him on social media:

Facebook: WATE Michael Autovino

Twitter: @MAutovinoWX

Instagram: @michaelautovino

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.