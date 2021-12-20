KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Multi-Platinum selling country artist Josh Turner has released his first ever Christmas album entitled KING SIZE MANGER. To help us get in the holiday spirit, Josh is embarking on an 18-city Christmas tour with the last show ending in Knoxville at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, December 21.

Josh is expected to sing some of his most recognizable songs like Long Black Train, Your Man & Hometown Girl. Josh will also sing some Christmas songs off the new album as well.



Doors open at 7:00PM and the show kicks off with Mo Pitney at 8:00PM. To get your tickets, log on to

www.knoxvillecoliseum.com. Tickets start at $39.