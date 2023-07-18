KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Joy of Music School will soon be celebrating its 25th Anniversary. The organization provides free music lessons and instruments to children and teens who have the talent and desire, but who lack the means.

If you know anyone that might be interested in tuition-free music lessons, the Joy of Music is hoping to recruit new students. The Joy of Music School’s mission is to broaden the lives of financially disadvantaged young people, to teach good habits that will carry over into their lives and work, and to expose young people to new opportunities for success.

To be considered, children must be between 6 and 18-years-old, and living in the Knoxville area. You can submit a full enrollment application online.

If you’re looking for a fulfilling musical teaching opportunity, the non-profit is looking for volunteer-teacher mentors. The Joy of Music School makes it easy for you to share your musical gifts with deserving children while providing the classroom, educational materials, and instruments. All you need to bring is your expertise and love for music.

The Joy of Music says that over ninety percent of the School’s teacher-mentors are volunteers from our thriving musical community.

To learn more about the Joy of Music and find out how you can get involved, check out their website.