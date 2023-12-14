KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While winter weather is upon us, for most it means turning on the heat and wearing an extra layer, but for the elderly population, the colder temperatures can pose serious health threats. Senior care expert and owner of Knoxville Right at Home, Joy Wilson, shares winterization techniques older adults can use in their homes.

Add caulk, weather strips or plastic film around drafty windows.

Change the furnace filter and check to make sure the furnace is working.

Reverse ceiling fans to circulate warm air.

Turn off and insulate outdoor faucets. Blow out outdoor sprinkler systems.

Keep ice melt, sand or kitty litter nearby for treating icy surfaces.

For more information, just visit their website.