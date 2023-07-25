KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Head out for a fun girls’ night full of fun, food, and flash.

Jewlery Television is set to host one of its largest events since the pandemic. On Thursday, July 27 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, you can spend the evening seeing their brand new Judith Ripka collection up close.

This event is open to the public and will be held at the JTV Headquarters located off Parkside Drive. The deadline to register will be on Tuesday, July 25. Call the JTV Gemstore at 865-692-6111 or email gemstore@jtv.com to reserve your spot.

Judith is a mother, entrepreneur, and jewlery designer that has spent nearly 50 years creating timeless, classy, and modern pieces for every woman.

Her jewelry has been listed by Women’s Wear Daily in the Top Ten of Best Luxury Jewelry Designers. Several celebrities and public figures, including Oprah, have embraced her jewelry. Her jewlery has also been spotted on many red carpets and Fashion Weeks all over the world.

QVC on-air guest and Judith’s daughter-in-law, Heidi Ripka, will be in attendance and taking guests through this dazzling collection.

For more information and this collection and JTV, visit their website.