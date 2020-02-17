Junie B. Jones: the Musical, Jr. hits the mainstage at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Children’s Theatre is kicking off its second show of the 2020 season: Junie B. Jones: the Musical, Jr.

This heartwarming show is sure to take the audience on a journey through the big changes first grade presents to Junie B. Jones, as she navigates through making new friends, finding her role in school and taking risks.

The show will run from Feb. 21 through March 8th at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre. Head online to secure your seats for this comedic, musical rendition of Barbara Park’s beloved series of Junie B. Jones.

