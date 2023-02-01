KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Valentine’s Day has got everyone in the spirit.

KARM offers many resources to those experiencing homelessness. Many of their programs are geared towards providing recovery services such as food, shelter, and safety. Within their organization, KARM also offers job trainings to those who are ready to enter or re-enter the workforce. One of which is there catering program, Abundant Life Catering. Those enrolled are able to learn culinary skills alongside a professional chef.

This Valentine’s Day, the Abundant Life Catering students, will be putting together delicious meals. These meals include the choice of Roasted Beef Tenderloin or Greek Cornish Game Hen with sides and desserts such as bread, salads, and chocolate covered strawberries.

All orders must be placed by Wednesday, February 8. Dinner orders should be picked up between 3:30-5:30pm on Tuesday, February 14 at 418 N. Broadway.

Enjoy a three course meal on this special occasion while also doing your part to support the men and women at KARM.

For more information and dietary restrictions, email abundantlifecatering@karm.org or call 865- 660-9671.