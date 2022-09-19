KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When a water main ruptured at Karns High School Friday morning, the community thought the big game against the Campbell County Cougars would be cancelled. But Karns rallied to keep the game going, winning the night 36-33 against Campbell County.

We spoke with student section leaders Emily Reynolds and Riley Hartline about what Karns High School does to celebrate home games and they did not disappoint. With thematic outfits and chants that echo through the stadium, it is clear that the Karns school spirit is high after a stressful end to the week. For their game against the Campbell County Cougars, the student section will be decked out in red, white, and blue for Patriotic Day as is their beaver mascot.

For football schedules and more information visit the Karns High School website.