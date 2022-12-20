KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Kash Kreations they specialize in turning currency into beautiful works of art. This local female owned and operated business has plenty of options just in time for the holidays.

Although any of the Kash Kreations pieces would make great holiday gifts, because of their customized nature, they are useful all year around. From birthdays, to weddings, to Easter baskets the team at Kash Kreations are ready to provide you with unique pieces that can be found nowhere else.

For more information visit the Kash Kreations website or follow them on their Facebook page.