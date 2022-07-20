KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Best Reviews shows us a variety of ways you can keep the heat out of your home this summer by some simple window tips and tricks.

There are many ways that you can beat the heat this summer by making sure your windows are properly outfitted. Best Reviews walks us through a couple of these methods, some of which are as simple as making sure that your window is fully closed and locked. From there you can utilize black out blinds that function similarly to regular blinds but when down they fully block all exterior UV rays. Or if full black out is not what you are looking for you can install simple and budget friendly curtain to retain the cool feeling within your home.

