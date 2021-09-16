Keep kids engaged in active learning at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to science education, the pandemic created challenges for teachers, students, and parents as they transitioned to distance learning models, creating an urgent need for accessible educational resources. As guidance continues to shift, the importance of maintaining a stable and engaging learning experience for students remains a priority. Educators and parents must embrace new hybrid learning models as a foundational change to “classroom learning” and use it as an opportunity to creatively engage and teach students.

Additionally, this past year has put a spotlight on diversity and educational inequities in the sciences for underrepresented communities. According to 3M’s original research, 73% of the world recognizes that underrepresented minority groups often lack equal access to STEM education. To help provide valuable educational resources to teachers, 3M is expanding its “Science at Home” program to promote and encourage STEM exploration and learning.

“Science at Home” is a series of science experiment videos aimed to make STEM learning easy and accessible while showing kids that they can connect science to just about anything. All experiments follow Next Generation Science Standards, feature 3M scientists and special guests, and can be done at home with everyday household items. The series brings the world of science directly to children so that they can explore, experiment, and continue to learn despite an ever-changing educational landscape.

For more information, visit 3m.com/scienceathome.