KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take care of your health and city at the same time.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is an environmental nonprofit that aims to empower Knox County communities to improve their quality of life through beautification and environmental protection.

The hold many events throughout each month and are always looking for volunteers who are eager to get active and preserve the Knoxville region.

Community members can keep Knoxville clean, green, and beautiful by picking up and reporting litter, planting trees and more.

Get out on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for The South Knoxville Community Cleanup. Members of the community whether individuals or a group including, schools, neighborhoods and businesses can participate. Sign up here.

The Spring Trash Run will be held on Tuesday, March 28th at Xul Beer from 6:00 pm 7:00 pm hosted by KUB.

KUB works alongside Keep Knoxville Beautiful. In the past year, KKB removed 88,000 pounds of litter from Knoxville’s roads, parks, and waterways through the work of 5,300 volunteers.

For more information and to get involved, visit their website.