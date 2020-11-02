Keep Knoxville blooming with the Bazillion Blooms campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts is on a mission to keep Knoxville beautiful, but they can’t do it without the help from the community!

The annual Bazillion Blooms campaign is underway, which allows dogwood trees, a tree species native to our region, an opportunity to continue to provide beautiful spring blooms, summer shade, fall colors and winter berries for local wildlife.

Dogwood Arts partners up with local growers to make sure these beautiful trees get planted every year, during the fall, so they’ll be in full bloom during the spring. Dogwood trees are on sale now for $25 each or five for $100.

With several ways to support the campaign, East Tennesseans can purchase a tree to pick up and plant themselves, buy in memory or celebration of a loved one or donate trees to the historic dogwood trails that make the East Tennessee community so great!

Order a tree today, and continue to keep Knoxville beautiful.