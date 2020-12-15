Keep the kiddos busy this holiday season with salt dough ornaments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make memories this holiday season with keepsake, hand-crafted ornaments.

DIY salt dough ornaments are quick and easy way to keep the kiddos busy while home during the holiday break. Check the pantry for these three items: salt, water and flour, and let the fun begin!

Ingredients/Supplies

-4 cups of flour

-1 cup of salt

-1 cup of water

-Christmas cookie cutters

-Acrylic paint

-Glitter

-Twine

-Mod Podge

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Combine your flour, salt and water and mix well. Knead for 10 minutes, or until dough is smooth.

3. Once you’re done kneading, roll out the dough. Using your Christmas cookie cutters, cut out different shapes for your salt dough ornaments.

4. Using a straw, make a hole in the top of the ornament for where you would like the twine to hang.

5. For a faster baking process, let the dough air dry for a day or two. Bake ornaments for one hour.

6. Once cool and completely dried, paint with non-toxic acrylic paint. Top with glitter and spray with Mod Podge.

7. Weave twine through the holes at the top of the ornaments.

8. Hang on tree and enjoy!