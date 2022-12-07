KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Keep the kids from driving you crazy and wrecking the house this holiday break.

Whether you can offer some activities at home or take the kids out to a fun spot, The Muse Knoxville has got parents covered.

They offer Winter Camps for your little ones to not only have fun but learn. Their first camp starts Tuesday, December 27 and goes until Friday, December 30 (excluding Christmas). The second session will begin Tuesday, January 3 to Friday, January 6. Registration for each session is online now. The winter camp accepts children ages 5 to 10.

Kids will be provided a free water bottle, lunch, indoor and outdoor activities, and more.

The Muse Knoxville is all about the power of play. “We like to keep STEM learning at the forefront of our activities so children will never stop learning and staying educated,” says Marketing Director, Tyrone Beach.

This winter camp is based on mindfulness, meditation, and calming practices. They will experience yoga, arts and crafts, and more. Kids learn about the science and anatomy when our bodies are in a state of peace.

The Muse Knoxville is ready to keep your kids busy on other special days throughout the year. Registration for President’s Day Camp, MLK Day Camp, and Spring Break Camp are currently available.

For more information and their other programs, visit their website.