KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Summer break is here and you know what that means.

The Muse Knoxville is offering a fun, interactive, and educational program called Mess Makers. Your child can be entertained while also learn at the same time. This program is ongoing every Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. Mess Makers is included with general admission.

They focus on STEM education as a way to keep children’s mind moving and continuously learning.

For more information and other ways The Muse is keeping your kids busy, visit their website.