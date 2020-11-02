KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The eighth annual “Keeping the David Landes Miracle Alive Blood Drive” is here!

In partnership with Medic Regional Blood Center, this blood drive is honoring the life and legacy of David Landes, who in 2013 was diagnosed with a fatal illness. Landes, who was hospitalized for nearly six months in said donated blood saved his life.

“My body’s blood supply was replenished four times over while I was in the hospital,” Landes said.

This blood drive will take place in the parking lot of West Hills Center at 7005 Kingston Pike in West Knoxville from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be served to all donors. Social distancing measures will be strictly enforced to ensure the safety of all donors, volunteers, and the Medic staff. The event is open to the public, and donors can pre- schedule appointments here, or by calling 865-742-4505.

Both David Landes, and his wife, Yvonnca, have become very passionate about. In years past, the blood drive has consistently been one of the largest, privately organized drives in the region. The Landes family and the organizers of the event strive to grow the event and achieve new goals each year.

“Many people have no idea how great the need for blood donors is right here in our local community. Per Medic Regional Blood Center, it takes 275 units of blood to supply our 28 local medical centers and hospitals every day,” Landes said. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and 80% of the blood donations collected by the Red Cross are collected at mobile blood drives such as this.

Efforts from this drive alone have yielded enough donations to save 1,617 lives. Organizers are looking forward to exceeding the record collection of the 2019 drive, their largest blood drive to date.

Per Medic Regional Blood Center, the need for blood and blood products has not declined since the onset of the pandemic. In fact, the need for convalescent plasma (CCP) has increased the demand on Medic’s supply by our local hospitals. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is especially encouraged to call Medic at (865) 524-3074 to learn more about donating.