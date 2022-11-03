KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – On November 9th from 9:30am until 5:30pm the West Hills Center with welcome Medic Regional Blood Center for a mobile blood drive in celebration of David Landes.

On November 9th the annual “Keeping the David Landes Miracle Alive Blood Drive” will kick off at West Hills Center in the lot adjacent to Petro’s. This event is organized by Medic Regional Blood Center and the Landes Family who are providing breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

All donors will receive coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Petro’s, Salsarita’s, and Craft Axe. Donors will also receive a ticket to the East TN Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees, BOGO Ice Bears ticket, and a $10 e-gift card.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.