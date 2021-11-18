KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Late summer and early fall are excellent times to think about cozy renovations. Many families cuddle up around a fireplace, but some communities across the U.S. are banning wood-burning fireplaces due to their negative effects on the environment. Propane is an environmentally-friendly energy option that can be used in all climates to heat a home using a high-efficiency fireplace or furnace. For homeowners that live off the natural gas line, propane is the best option for a comfortable, reliable, and efficient heating source.

We invited two well-known home builders to provide their inspiration for cozy home renovations. Susan and Paul Kadilak, who run a successful building and renovation company, are teaming up with the Propane Education & Research Council to provide timely tips for remodeling homes using propane, a more comfortable, reliable, and efficient heating source. When a homeowner upgrades to propane appliances, they can transform it into their dream home without sacrificing on performance or efficiency.

Susan and Paul Kadilak run a successful home building and renovation company, a real estate brokerage, and an interior design firm from their Burlington offices of Kadilak Homes. Susan had built her first home by the age of 24. Paul fell in love with Susan and her passion for homes and decided to get his builder’s license. Since then, the couple has successfully transformed hundreds of homes together and are continually innovating with new designs, while also sharing their work as well-known as social influencers. The couple is passionate about creating spaces that are practical, beautiful, and inspiring – all while having fun, with 4 children in Burlington, MA.