Keeping your family hydrated this summer with SOS Hydration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Keeping your family hydrated in the heart of summer can be a challenge! Dehydration is the number one cause of fatigue and exhaustion, affecting everyone from athletes to busy professionals! Today we are learning about another option in the world of hydration called SOS Hydration. It’s a doctor formulated way to replenish those all important electrolytes without all of the carbs and sugars found in some of the other popular sports drinks To learn more about SOS Hydration log onto www.soshydration.com
