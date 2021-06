KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The UT Arboretum Society and Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning have teamed up to bring you a virtual program focused on tick-borne diseases in the South East.

The Zoom program will be held June 24, featuring Dr. Richard Gerhold, an assistant professor of parasitology in the Department of Biomedical and Diagnostic Sciences at UT’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

The talk is free online, but you do need to sign up. Register here.