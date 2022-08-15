FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Our good friends at Rural Metro & Fire stopped by the Farragut Dog Daze Festival to share some tips on keeping your pet safe in the summer heat.

When it comes to safety there is no better source for information than Rural Metro & Fire. Some tips for keeping your pet safe this summer are:

Never leave your pet in the car. Although it may not feel too hot out the temperatures inside a vehicle, even with the windows open, can raise 30 degrees.

Make sure your pet have plenty of water when they are outside.

When on the water, always make sure your pet has a life jacket, even if they can swim.

For more information such as these tips visit the Rural Metro website.