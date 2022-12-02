KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra received surprise donations on The Kelly Clarkson Show; totaling $50,000.

The contributions were inspired by KSO’s music education programs that help young students learn, discover, bring music into classrooms.

Netspend, a financial services company, gave $25,000 that was then matched by Dolly Parton, who was a guest on the episode. Due to Dolly’s East Tennessee roots and passion for music education, it is no secret why Dolly felt compelled to give as well. Watch the clip here.

Knoxville Sypnosny Orchestra CEO, Rachel Ford is honored to be accpeting this donation.

“Their support of the KSO helps us maintain and improve our education and community programs, which reach more than 45,000 students and community members across East Tennessee,” says Ford.

KSO programs range from Summer Music Camps, Music and Wellness, Musical Story Time, and more. Gonzalaz, has put her passion and love for music education in KSO, and they are thrilled she is part of the team and making a difference.

“Erin is an integral part of our organization, and we are overjoyed that her talent and passion for music education were celebrated in a way that will allow us to reach even more students,” Ford added.

Currently, KSO is on the road putting on concerts for surrounding cities. Tonight, December 2 they will be playing in Dandridge, TN for a special holiday concert at Jefferson County High School. Their next city concert will be in Athens, TN on Wednesday, December 7.

The 36th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert will be held at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum December 16 through 18. Tickets are on sale now. Presented by Clayton Homes, this concert is one of their biggest and most attended shows throughout the year.

For more information, to donate, and get involved, visit their website.