KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new documentary about a beloved East Tennessee football coach is hitting theaters soon.

Sparks: The Ken Sparks Story is soon to be watched by many in Knoxville. The film documents the story of Ken Sparks, a legendary football coach, who taught more than just football to his players.

He was known to be a man of faith, instilling the same character in his players and everyone he knew.

Sparks coached the Farragut high school football team in the late 70s, and soon after started coaching college football at Carson-Newman.

Sparks announced his retirement in 2016 and soon later passed away from cancer.

Jeff Joslin, a former high school and college player of Spark’s, produced and directed this documentary.

The documentary is premiering on Jan. 7th at 5:00pm, at the Regal IMAX Pinnacle. Joslin hopes everyone in attendance will find a “spark” in their life to make a difference with Christ.

For more information on this event, visit their event page.