KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kianga’s Kitchen with the Marble City Market joined Living East Tennessee today. Kianga’s Kitchen is a vegan soul food restaurant, with a goal to provide vegan meals with no processed foods. If you are wanting to try out some vegan fare, now is the perfect time to do so, because it is Knoxville Vegan Chef Challenge Month.

During this time, restaurants throughout the Knoxville area will feature special vegan menu items. Diners have the opportunity to go out, enjoy meals, vote, comment, and post photos of the delicious vegan meals they have ordered.

Kianga’s Kitchen started out as a African/soul food catering service led by Nkechi Kianga Ajanaku. She was known for her sweet potato cheesecake and her version of southern greens, prepared without any animal products.

Ajanaku’s son, Tor Ajanaku, shared her vision to open a vegan restaurant to promote a plant-based diet that is not only healthy, but delicious. They hoped to provide more options to people who live a vegan lifestyle, and for those who are looking for more vegan options near downtown and East Knoxville. They specialize in southern-inspired dishes, while incorporating herbs and spices from places around the world.

After Nkechi Kianga passed away, Tor Ajanaku, decided to bring that dream into being by Launching Kianga’s Kitchen as a Vegan catering business and food-stand at special events in August 2018. The plan is to open a vegan restaurant and holistic wellness center in future to provide a space for people to learn and gain access to vegan health food and wellness services.

On February 3rd 2023 Kianga’s Kitchen opened as a food booth in the Marble city Market food hall 333 W Depot Ave Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37917.