KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A U.S. Army member from Knoxville was one of 13 American service members killed in an attack outside Kabul’s airport Thursday, according to his family.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was a graduate of Gibbs High School. Knauss's grandfather Wayne Knauss said Friday that the 23-year-old was among the fatalities when a suicide bomber and gunmen attacked Thursday outside Kabul's airport during the evacuation of American forces and allies.