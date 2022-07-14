CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you are heading to Chattanooga for a romantic weekend get-a-way or for a fun family vacation, the Chattanooga Tourism Co. has you covered with their Summer PLAYlists.

From hang gliding, to rock concerts, to great food there is something for everyone in Chattanooga, Tennessee. From locals wanting to experience a staycation to visitors from all over the world, Chattanooga welcomes all with open arms and more than a bit of southern hospitality. You can start your day at the Tennessee Aquarium, grab lunch at Lupi’s Pizza, then experience live music throughout the city. With so much to do it can be difficult to keep track of it all.

For more information or to create your own PLAYlist visit the Chattanooga Tourism Co website.