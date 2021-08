KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Martha Buchanan resigned Thursday afternoon from her position as the senior director of the Knox County Health Department. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon released a statement on her resignation.

“I understand Dr. Buchanan’s decision and wish her the best but was surprised to receive her resignation today. I respect the work she’s done in the name of public health – during the pandemic and well before it. She is highly regarded in the medical community, by health department staff, and by me.