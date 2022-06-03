KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have fun, get active, and do good.

The 11th Annual Knoxville Kickin’ Cancer Soccer Tournament will kick off on Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12. Today is the last day to register.

Various teams will battle it out on the soccer field to raise awareness and funds for those affected by cancer. This year, Beth Henry and Andy Gann have been chosen as recipients receiving help them along their journey with cancer. Each year the tournament has grown and various recipients have used their donations towards medical bills, research, education, and more.

Today is the last day to register. Various teams can join in on the fun. Requirements include being 18 years or older and following team structure rules:

Coed Open 6v6 (4 men & 2 women)

Coed Over 30 A 6v6 (4 men 30+ 2 women 18+)

Coed Over 30 B 7v7 (5 men 30+ 2 women 18+)

Once your teams have registered, you will receive a special edition T-shirt in your desired team’s color. Each team will have a guarantee of three 30 minute games to play throughout the tournament.

For more information and to get signed up, visit their website.