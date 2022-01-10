KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a beautiful day to save lives.

Roll Up Your Sleeve week has officially kicked off today and will run until Friday, Jan. 14.

All week long many will have the opportunity to donate blood at various locations, and it is all going towards a greater mission– to save lives.

Medic has teamed up with WATE 6 On Your Side and Food City to hold a week long blood drive. Head over to Medic’s website to see a full list of locations that are holding drives.

Donors will receive a T-shirt and a Food City gift card. All donors will also be eligible to win a $500 Food City gift card.

This drive is being held during a time where blood is critically low due to the holiday and winter season. Stay tuned on Living East Tennessee for more information, as well as to meet some donors and recipients.

Follow Medic on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.