KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Since 2018, Ryan and Mellisa Wells have spreading joy throughout the Knoxville area with their coffee and donut shops.

The married couple own Beaver’s Dough Joe in Karns, Panthers Dough Joe in Powell, and Admirals Dough Joe in Farragut. Each shop is named after the school mascot in the area. A crew comes in and makes the donuts overnight, ensuring patrons that they will never receive a day old donut. Their coffee is brewed at their Panthers location and is locally-sourced.

To learn more about these three locations, you can head to the Beaver’s Dough Joe, Panthers Dough Joe or Admirals Dough Joe Facebook pages for more information.