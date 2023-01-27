KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The thought of starting a business may become stronger in January as people are setting goals they hope to accomplish throughout the year. As there are many tips on what route to take to get started, the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center is helping with the very first step: pitch the idea.

Right now the center is accepting applications for their 2023 Pitch Competition. What’s the Big Idea 48 Hour Launch is an accelerator-style competition designed to inspire entrepreneurial action, according to KEC.

The competition will bring together bright minds in early March to participate in an intensive period of prototyping, community building, planning, incubation, and launching, it states on KEC’s website.

The winning idea will be advanced to the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center’s CO.STARTER Program and will be eligible for $10,000 in prize money after completing the program.

For more information on how to start a business or the competition, visit Knoxville Entrepreneur Center’s website.