Kid-friendly monkey bread muffins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Our friends from The Ingles Table joined us in the kitchen with a delicious breakfast option for those sweets lovers! Even better, as Jasmin Queen and her daughter Callie showed us, the kids will love this recipe, and they can help! Here are the details for these single serve monkey bread muffins:

Ingredients:

  • 1 can Biscuits
  • 1 Stick Butter
  • 6 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
  • 6 Tbsp. White Granulated Sugar
  • 2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon
  • Non-Stick Cooking Spray

Instructions:

  • Pre-heat oven to 350°.
  • Melt butter and combine with brown sugar.
  • Spray muffin pan with non-stick spray.
  • Add an equal amount of butter mixture to each well of the muffin tin.
  • Cut or tear each biscuit into 4 – 6 pieces.
  • Combine white sugar and ground cinnamon in a zip top bag.
  • Put biscuit pieces in zip-top bag and shake to coat each piece.
  • Remove biscuit pieces and divide evenly into muffin tins.
  • Place in oven and bake for 12 – 14 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and let sit until cool enough to remove from muffin tin and serve.

