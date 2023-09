KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Y-12 Federal Credit Union is the official kids zone sponsor of the WATE Women’s Spectacular Expo, and they will be hosting the area for kids to come get face painting, decorate pumpkins, games, and much more.

They will also be taking donations for their Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation that focuses primarily on fighting childhood hunger by working with proven area agencies to provide food.

To learn more about Y-12 Federal Credit Union and their efforts, visit their website.