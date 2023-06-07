KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If your children are looking for something fun to do this summer, the University of Tennessee Gardens Summer Camp program is a great option!

The summer camps, which are geared for ages 6 years old to 12 years old, each have a different theme each week, including Nature Art and Cook’s Camp. Programs have about 20 to 30 children per group.

Each camp uses plants and gardens to better understand the world while emphasizing how plants can solve problems, and how humans can impact plant life.

The UT Gardens are a flagship location for the State Botanical Gardens of Tennessee. Whitney Hale, Education Coordinator, says “We strive to be the model for garden education in our state. We are working on growing our program offerings to include partnerships with schools, improved access to field trips, and even educator training.”

The organization partners with the American Horticultural Society as the Local Host for the 2023 National Children and Youth Garden Symposium. This event will hopefully bring 200+ educators from across the country to learn, collaborate, and see examples of how gardens and gardeners in Knoxville are Cultivating Communities. To learn more and find out how to register, check out their website.

To learn more about the UT Gardens Summer Camp Program for kids, check out their website.