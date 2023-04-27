Closeup of old sheet music with selective focus and very shallow DOF

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program is beginning on May 23rd for children ages 9 and older.

Students can learn bluegrass music in a group with their teacher, and instruments will be provided with enrollment.

The group instructional format will help children learn old-time and bluegrass music. Students can choose to learn banjo, fiddle, or guitar. They will also be introduced to flat-foot dancing and square dancing. The 10-week program costs $150. The group will meet from 4:15 – 6:15 pm in the evenings.

Registration is on Tuesday, May 16th, but students can reserve their spot early by registering online. This new program will be at Northside Christian Church off of Tazewell Pike.

To learn more about Junior Appalachian Musicians, click here.