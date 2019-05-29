Kids Classic at First Tee of Greater Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The First Tee of Greater Knoxville invites you to join them for the Kids Classic, June 14 at Williams Creek Golf Course.
The goal at The First Tee of Greater Knoxville is not to develop the next professional golfer, but to help our youth make the transition into adulthood, teaching them how to set and achieve realistic goals, deal with conflicts and challenges, and develop core values.
Find more information here.
Local News
National News
