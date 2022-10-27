KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – We ask the important questions – What are you going as for Halloween? We get some great answers.

When it comes to Halloween it seems kids are quite divided on what makes a good costume. From Princesses to Super Heroes to Cute Animals it seems like this Halloween there will be plenty to choose from when it comes to what to be. ‘Kids Talk’ is brought to you by Beyond the Lens Techno-tainment which brings great deals on family friendly exhibits everyday.

For more information visit the Beyond the Lens website.