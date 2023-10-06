TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) — The first day of the Women’s Spectacular Expo was filled with many visitors, despite the rainy weather. Saturday, Oct. 7 is the last day to visit the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek to interact with many vendors in attendance. One of those being the Kids Zone, put on by Y-12 Federal Credit Union.

It’s not just for kids to take part in either. There’s plenty of fun at the Kids Zone for all ages. However, two stops within the area may really draw parents and guardians in. The first being the donation box through Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation, where those who stop by can donate to help feed hungry children in our community.

The second stop within the Kids Zone people may be drawn to, is an area where any Tennessee fan would be excited for. Anyone 18 and older can enter the giveaway for tickets to the UT vs. UConn game. After a random drawing, someone will have two tickets and some UT swag to enjoy.

To learn more about what’s at the Women’s Expo has to offer, learn more on LETN’s website.