KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Satiate your sweet tooth with a big celebration in Knoxville.

Kilwins, located on S. Gay Street, is excited to celebrate the memories they have been giving families for the past five years.

From ice cream to specialty sweets made in-house, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday, March 25 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm, come out and enjoy live music, kids’ activities, giveaways, and more. Kilwins will also be offering special deals on their tasty treats all day long.

After a fun evening out in Downtown Knoxville, Kilwin’s door is open for you to end the night in a sweet way. You can enjoy fresh fudge, caramel apples, chocolate-covered marshmallows, rice krispie treats, pretzels, and over 30 flavors of ice cream.

Kilwins was founded over 75 years ago in Petoskey, Michigan by Don and Katy Kilwin. Decades later, Kilwins can be found in over 20 states with 150 locations across the country.

You can visit two other locations in Tennessee including Gatlinburg and Franklin and check out their website for more information.