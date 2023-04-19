KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kimchi Grilled Cheese recipe is going viral on social media. It’s a unique twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, that gives a delicious flavor that is tangy, savory, and finger-licking good!

The viral Kimchi Grilled Recipe has gotten so popular, that the recipe search term has garnered more than 1.5 billion views on TikTok alone.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, such as Napa cabbage and Korean radish. Lots of different seasonings are used, which can sometimes include spring onions, garlic, and ginger. You can even buy pre-made Kimchi at the store!

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

2 slices sourdough bread ⁣

3 slices cheddar cheese

1/2 cup kimchi⁣

Butter or vegan butter melted⁣

Directions

Heat up a skillet on medium heat. Take one slice of bread and add cheese and kimchi. Then brush both sides with melted butter. Air fry at 500 for 10 minutes and then flip at 5 minutes.

Cut diagonally and enjoy!

At Living East Tennessee, we are trying out this flavorful dish, thanks to all of our ingredients delivered by Food City Pantry!