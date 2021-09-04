King Pure Water brings Animal Kingdom to the Sevier County Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Fair is a celebration of all the things that make this area of Tennessee so special, including its agriculture and wildlife. So, what better way to celebrate than to get up close and personal with some of those animals. That’s why King Pure Water is bringing the Animal Kingdom to the Sevier County Fair, to allow children and adults to interact with animals they may not normally have the opportunity to get close to.

Owner of King Pure Water, Ken King, also talked to us about his support of the Sevier County Fair and why it is so important that the community come out and show their support as well.

