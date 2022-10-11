KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight the Kitchen Dwellers will headline at Barley’s Tap Room with Daniel Donato opening.

Coming from the hills of Montana, the Kitchen Dwellers embody the mesh of bluegrass and rock that has become so popular in the folk scene, particularly here in East Tennessee. Although the technical skill on display at their concerts is impressive, the group of four find themselves more in-line with musical storytellers, sharing American tales that they have picked up along the winding road of life.

