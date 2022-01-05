KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you ready to know your way around the kitchen better? We have the ultimate hack guide.

Chef Scott Whittaker, the Smoky Mountain Chef, knows more than just cooking. Whittaker has learned many simple tips and tricks during this cooking journey.

Want to learn how to properly crack an egg? How about removing acidity and preventing heartburn in your meals? What about keeping garbage bags from falling off the trash bins?

Chef Scott knows them all!

Follow along with Chef Scott on his website, and call 865-245-5522 to book him for your next event.