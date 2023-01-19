KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cookies are the way to anyone’s heart. A graphic designer turned baker became aware of this concept after being in the graphics business for over 20 years. It was a realization that took place back in 2008 near Valentine’s Day. Karen Knapp decided to take a leap of faith and believed in the vision of making art edible.

“I made about 14 dozen cookies that week and one thing lead to another and here we are 15 years later and about a million cookies later,” Knapp said. it’s just been an amazing business.”

Over the years, Knapp has moved from baking in her own kitchen to owning a commercial kitchen and has made many incredible cookie designs, even sharing her talents with others. There is one moment, however, that she’ll never forget. It took place after she was asked to handle a special task.

“I had been going around and giving my cookies to other bakeries, showing them what I could do, and an ad agency contacted one of the larger bakeries here in town and asked them if they could do that (design cookies), and they said no, but KJ Cookies can do it, and so that’s what lead to the cookies I made for Dolly,” Knapp said.

The cookie designer had the chance to create the classic butterfly associated with Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, as the theme park reached its 30th anniversary.

“The ad agency contacted me to make some cookies and they wanted them to be gingerbread. That was specifically requested by Dolly,” Knapp said. “It was a 12 inch butterfly, it was huge. That was kind of my first exposure for a celebrity and I cannot tell you how excited I was,” she said.

Although Knapp has accomplished so much through KJ Cookies, the people she’s had the opportunity to meet have made it all so much sweeter.

“I’ve enjoyed the cookie work, but I’ve enjoyed the relationships just as much, building the friendships that have become lifelong, and some of them, we don’t even know the beginning of how we met, but we know it had to do with the cookie business,” Knapp said.

Now as she is able to look back, Knapp is grateful for all that her business has been able to provide her with. As it started as an idea that just came straight from the heart.

“I look back and I see how my art has evolved. I’m amazed, I’m just thankful that God has given me this talent.”

For more information on KJ Cookies, visit Knapp’s website or Facebook page.