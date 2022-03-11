KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dr. Maria Ryan, chief clinical officer at the Colgate-Palmolive company discusses the importance of overall oral health by knowing your OQ score.

Poor oral health can lead to a litany of problems including negatively effecting your over health and causing a higher risk of severe health conditions. But Dr. Ryan is here to give us the tools to allow us to not only know of OQ score or Oral Health Quotient, but how to utilize this information to make better overall decisions that could to a happier and healthier lifestyle.

For more information visit the Colgate-Palmolive company’s website.