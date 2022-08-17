KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A highly anticipated event full of culture and fun is back.

Knox Asian Fest 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. The day will bring out Asian culture, food, entertainment, and so much more. The event is free to the public.

13 countries will be represented and you will have the chance to dive into each of their rich cultures.

Over 20 food vendors will be on site to serve you the best of your Asian favorites. You can now head online and see a full list of vendors and menu items.

A parade will kick off festivities at 9:45 a.m. Throughout the day live entertainment will be taking place on two different stages. From traditional dances, a drum concert, and even martial arts, there will be so much to see.

This is the first year the country of Indonesia will be present and represented. An ensemble will be doing a historical dance at the Amphitheater at 11:20 a.m.

For more information on Knox Asian Fest and a full list of vendors and activities, visit their website and Facebook page.